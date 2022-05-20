Beach volleyball tournament joining Peach Fest lineup

Photo: Pixabay

Penticton Peach Festival has added yet another new event to its much-anticipated return this summer.

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Penticton will be hosting the first annual Peach Festival JCI Penticton Beach Volleyball Tournament over two days at Skaha Beach.

From August 5-6, competitive and just-for-fun volleyball tournaments will take over the courts, with funds raised going to JCI Penticton training and legacy projects.

Funds raised from the online silent auction in conjunction to the tournament will be given to Penticton Canadian Tire Jumpstart program, for registration and sporting equipment for kids in sports.

"We’re really excited to be a part of Penticton Peach Festival and its 75th anniversary,” said Chris Wallace, JCI committee chair.

“It’s been a few years since JCI Penticton had a signature event in the summer and getting a chance to run this tournament is exciting for our organization."

The tournament will feature 24 teams and a beverage garden sponsored by Cannery Brewing and Work Shop by Neighbourhood Brewing.

"We’re seeing a lot of interest for sponsors and businesses that want to put teams into the tournament,” said Wallace.

“The business community has already come on strong with their support of this event and we’re highlighting businesses in our community.”

Among the sponsors already on board are Betts Electric, Jack the Bear Construction, Seven Elks Shipping, Canadian Tire, Castanet, Grizzly Water, Larsen Trail Tire Centre, Aladdin Flooring.

Anyone interested in joining the sponsorship lineup can contact [email protected]

Penticton Peach Fest runs Aug. 3-7 2022.