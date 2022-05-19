Pride Month acknowledge by Regional District of South Okanagan Similkameen at Thursday's meeting

Photo: Pixabay

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen heard an update from the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society in advance of internationally-recognized Pride Month in June.

On Thursday, SOS Pride president Melisa Edgerly provided RDOS board with an update on what everyone in the community can expect next month.

One big event every June is the Fruit Float down the Penticton Channel, returning this year after a pandemic hiatus.

"Pack your coolers tight and your swimwear bright!" reads the event description.

SOS Pride supporters will gather by the Channel on June 25 for a pop up dance party then float down the waterway.

The float is only one of many ways the South Okanagan Similkameen community will be celebrating Pride Month.



“By showing support to 2SLGBTQIA+ people, the RDOS is helping create a positive and resilient community,” says RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft.

"Pride Month is also a reminder that all RDOS facilities, parks, and trails are inclusive, safe spaces.”

As part of a commitment made during Pride Month 2021, RDOS staff reviewed the RDOS Official Recognition Policy. An administrative report with proposed amendments will be presented to the board in 2022.



There are many ways to celebrate Pride month as a community, the Pride society says, including hanging a Pride flag, making a donation to a local 2SLGBTQIA+ organization or youth group, or volunteering your time.



For further information about Pride month, including support and resources, please visit the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society website at sospride.ca.

