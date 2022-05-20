Okanagan Falls looks to seize chance at becoming Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen hub

Photo: Contributed

As the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen ponders outgrowing its current headquarters in Penticton, Okanagan Falls sees its chance.

The regional district office had previously identified a need to expand, and floated the idea of selling the current Martin Street location in favour of finding something new, or partnering with the City of Penticton on a shared space.

At Thursday's RDOS board meeting, OK Falls Community Association member Colleen Simmons made her argument that rather than renovating the aging existing headquarters or relocating in Penticton, there are plenty of bonuses to a new spot further south.

"We really feel that the RDOS office would be an anchor and a draw for the entire South Okanagan, and give the RDOS the opportunity to show incredible leadership in creating a state-of-the art new building that is environmentally sustainable and good for the whole region," Simmons said.

"The RDOS would be considered a draw for new businesses which in turn builds our RDOS community."

She added that there are at least four possible locations already available in Okanagan Falls, next to the new grocery store at the old IGA site, Avery Business Park, a vacant spot on Highway 97 in the main strip of town and a property on Highway 97 at Veterans Way adjacent to the Legion.

Simmons further argued that relocating to Okanagan Falls would be the most fiscally responsible option for the RDOS.

"In addition to the funds created from the sale of Martin Street, land costs are significantly lower in Okanagan Falls," she said.

"More importantly, a new build is much lower financial risk than a renovation because the costs are more accurately measured."

The board voted to consider Okanagan Falls as a candidate in the ongoing process of next steps for the RDOS office.