Penticton Vees due to bring Fred Page Cup home this afternoon

The newly-crowned BCHL champion, the Penticton Vees, are on their way back from their victory on Vancouver Island, and local fans are invited to cheer on the boys as they bring the Fred Page Cup into its new home.

The 7-2 victory Wednesday night over the Nanaimo Clippers sealed the deal for the Vees, who swept the series in four games.

Now, the cup is heading to Penticton.

The team is expected to arrive at the SOEC complex around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Vees communications manager Trevor Miller.

Fans are welcome and encouraged to come down and join in the excitement as the team gets off the bus.

There also may be a parade in the works sometime next week, though details are not confirmed.