Oliver Fire Department celebrating 100 years with country concert

The Oliver Fire Department is planning a 100th anniversary celebration party this summer.

On July 9, the festivities will take place, with newly-announced headlining act Tanner Olsen Band.

"The Tanner Olsen Band is making their mark on the Canadian Country music scene with regular shows at the famous Roxy in Vancouver and Gone Country music festival. They are making a special stop in Oliver before traveling to their show at the Calgary Stampede," the OFD explains.

