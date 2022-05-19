Cawston Elementary students grill Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen directors at meeting

Photo: Contributed A Cawston student asking the RDOS board of directors the tough questions at Thursday's meeting.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board directors fielded questions from unusually adorable constituents at Thursday's meeting.

As part of Local Government Awareness Week, kids from Cawston Elementary School in grades 3 and 4 got the chance to pick the brains of the RDOS elected officials about their hard-hitting concerns.

The kids had spent the week so far engaging in activities and games aimed at learning more about how the RDOS works.

Cawston Elementary teacher Melissa Jensen and her class joined the RDOS meeting virtually from their classroom, having come up with eight questions for the board.

There were smiles throughout the room as the kids grilled the directors. Questions included "What's it like being a director?", "How big of a responsibility is it to be a director?", "What kind of bylaws are there?", "How hard is it to keep your area safe?" and "Why did you want to become a director?"

The directors were happy to walk through their experiences for the kids, explaining the role of the RDOS as compared to a municipality, and the day-to-day and overarching long-term work they do.

Above all, they explained to the kids that their main purpose is to help the communities they live in.

"It is an honour and a privilege [to be a director] and I believe it's something we all do because we want to do the best for our communities," said Kaleden/Apex director Subrina Monteith.

"I wanted to help my community ... we all feel that way. We all want to help. I can't speak for everybody, but I can say that is why I decided to stand for office. I really thought that I could be of value and be of help," said Okanagan Falls director Ron Obirek.

The board thanked the kids for getting involved, and teacher Jensen for her role in encouraging the kids to understand their government better.

"Some of those were questions you had to think about," said board chair Mark Pendergraft, with a chuckle.