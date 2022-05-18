Osoyoos husband who rear-ended wife's car ordered to pay $800K in damages

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Kelowna courthouse

An Osoyoos woman has been awarded $800,000 after her husband rear-ended her car.

In a court decision published May 11 following a lengthy eight-day trial in Kelowna, Justice Gordon Weatherill found Catherine Sandhu was due a payout after losing quality of life and ability to earn income.

Catherine sued her husband Paul Sandhu, with whom she owns and operates Puneet Orchards in the South Okanagan, over a 2018 vehicle crash.

On April 26 of that year, Catherine was driving her children to school, while Paul followed behind on the way to a coffee shop.

When Catherine stopped in a school zone to avoid hitting another car, which itself had apparently stopped for a cat in the road, Paul plowed into her vehicle. He had been trying to retrieve a tape measure from the floor of his vehicle instead of paying attention to the road.

The crash left Catherine in pain and had a radiating impact into many areas of her life. She testified that she often has pain in her arms, shoulders, back and legs, and suffers from tinnitus and severe headaches that can last weeks.

"Catherine testified that she no longer attends the gym due to her pain symptoms. Her sleep is poor and non-restorative. She attended a sleep clinic but to no avail. She feels depressed because she has had to stop doing the things she loved to do," reads Justice Weatherill's findings.

"Catherine worked with an occupational therapist and a kinesiologist after the [crash], who assisted in her re-training regarding her performance of activities of daily living. However, that assistance ended when her funding from ICBC was terminated. She testified that her daily routine is limited to walking the dogs, performing some housekeeping (with numerous breaks), and preparing the family’s meals. She is exhausted at the end of the day."

Weatherill found that Catherine's testimony and that of multiple specialists and doctors proved the crash warranted monetary damages in her favour.

He awarded Catherine $792,871 in total, for past and future loss of income, non-pecuniary and special damages, and cost of future care.