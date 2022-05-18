Penticton Pisterolas joining iconic Peach Fest lineup

Photo: Penticton Pistoleras

Get ready to get rollin' at the Penticton Peach Festival this summer, with a new event joining the lineup.

The South Okanagan Roller Derby Association is hosting a two-hour event on Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. as part of the triumphant return of the iconic five-day free festival.

"The entire Peach Festival board is excited to welcome this skating demonstration to help celebrate our 75th festival this summer. Over the past year we have seen the pop-up roller skating events hosted in Penticton and the South Okanagan and they have had a great response from people of all-ages. We believe this will be a fun event for families to take in after the Peters Bros. Grand Parade," said Peach Festival president Don Kendall.

The event will take place at Penticton's new outdoor public skating rink next to City Hall. It will include a 30-minute roller derby demonstration, a 30-minute "Learn to Skate" session and a one hour open skate.

Skates will be available first come, first serve to participate.

"We are so excited for this opportunity to bring the joy of roller derby and roller skating to our community. If you just want to learn a bit more about that crazy looking sport you see us play, or if you want to get out and roll around (without the contact), this will be a great event for people of all ages," said Cassandra (Ram Rod) Capone, who is one of the event organizers.

You can also catch the Pistoleras roller derby team in action ahead of Peach Fest. The team is hosting its first bout since the beginning of the pandemic on Saturday, May 28 at the Penticton Curling Club.

Tickets are $15 in advance (available at LockWorks and Graphically Hip) or $20 at the door. Children under 10 are free. For more information visit www.sorda.ca.