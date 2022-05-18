Penticton BC Liquor Store shoppers were thirsty and generous, donating $33K to Ukraine relief over two months

Photo: Contributed

Penticton residents shopping at the government-operated liquor store in town have raised nearly $33,000 for the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal — the second-highest amount raised out of any BC community.

Between Feb. 28 and April 4, BC Liquor and BC Cannabis stores around the province offered the option to customers to add a donation on top of their purchase.

Over $1 million was raised province-wide, with all the funds going to emergency-preparedness support, relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including supporting populations displaced by the ongoing conflict.

Penticton's $29,397 at the BC Liquor Store in Penticton Plaza was second only to Langley, which raised $35K. In a close third place was the BCL in Peninsula Village, which raised $29,347.

“The Red Cross is grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support and generosity provided by British Columbians,” said Pat Quealey, vice-president, British Columbia and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross.

“These donations will help the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement provide humanitarian assistance, such as vital medical supplies, food, water, clothing, shelter, hygiene items, heating fuel, psychosocial support and other urgent items for those in need.”

To donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal effort directly, call the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-418-1111 or donate online.