'I'm scared for my children': Second fire in two months has Penticton family considering a move

Photo: Jennifer Burlingame Fire spread from the cedar trees into the families backyard early Wednesday morning

A Penticton family is fearing for their safety after they woke up for a second time to a fire on their property early Wednesday morning.

Just over two months ago, Jennifer Burlingame’s eight-year-old son woke up the family to get them out of the home when flames erupted on their property.

Her son Bruin woke up around 2:30 a.m. on March 11 to his cousin banging on the ceiling from his basement room, with flames right next to both of their windows from the engulfed cedar trees.

This time, a man passing by their home on Argyle Street woke the family by banging on their door past 3 a.m., alerting them to yet another a fire.

“When I woke up I saw orange flickering outside of my bedroom window, orange glowing I should say, because with the fire I couldn't see flames or anything,” Burlingame said.

She rushed to get the rest of her family up and out of the home.

“We jumped up and the alleyway side of the cedars was now totally engulfed in a wall of flames.”

This time, the fire spread into their backyard and burned the family’s trampoline.

“I'm terrified. I'm wondering if someone's doing this on purpose. I'm scared for my children,” Burlingame said, her voice thick with emotion.

“If this is targeted, or if somebody's having fun around our house, I have two little boys that are in here and I want them to stop.

“I don't want my little boys starting to go to bed fearful that they're gonna wake up with another fire. I don't want to fear something bad happening to my family.”

The last time, her first born was proud of himself for alerting the family to the fire, getting praised by the fire department for his quick response in getting them up and out of the house.

But on Wednesday morning, her two children were tired and upset.

“It's frustrating when you try to build a life and shield your children from these types of things and not want them to see the negative and bad in the world. And here it is happening in your own front yard.”

Burlingame said her husband is now looking at properties in Summerland, concerned about the safety of staying in Penticton.

“There's no reason for anything to go up in smoke right now so it's obviously human caused, it's just whether it's on purpose or not, or if we were just so lucky to have this happen twice within a couple of months.”

“It's getting to be too much and it's too close to home and it's affecting my family now.”

One spot of support has come from the family’s friends, who are getting together and pitching in to try to buy the kids a new trampoline.

RCMP and the Penticton Fire Department responded to the scene.