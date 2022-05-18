Psych report complete, will decide fate for man who allegedly attacked Keremeos town employees with sledgehammer

Photo: Facebook Cameron Urquhart in a photo he posted on Facebook.

A psychological assessment will be presented before a provincial court judge next week to determine whether a 41-year-old man accused of a sudden and violent attack in Keremeos can be held responsible for his actions.

Cameron Urquhart is facing charges relate to a Jan. 24 incident. He is alleged to have entered the Village of Keremeos municipal office wielding a sledgehammer and a knife shortly before 11 a.m., damaging property and assaulting multiple employees.

His lawyer appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Wednesday morning and explained that the assessment has been received and will need direction by a judge on the results.

The court will review the file on May 24.