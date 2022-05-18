Penticton supportive housing review reveals benefits, key pieces missing

Photo: File photo Compass House on Main Street, which has expanded to include a new 42-bed shelter replacing the Victory Church shelter.

An independent review of supportive housing sites in Penticton was published on Tuesday, following a request from city council last year to have a closer look at how BC Housing was running their sites.

The review, completed on behalf of BC Housing by Harry Cummings & Associates Inc., showed many benefits from supportive housing, while also highlighting some community concerns.

Council formally sought the independent audit in January 2021. Mayor John Vassilaki requested the audit to "determine that sufficient actions have been taken to support those in need of housing, and what the impact has been on the community."

The mayor also wanted to see the review be completed before BC Housing applied for more supportive housing at their complex at 3240 Skaha Lake Road.

There has been a long-standing contentious relationship between council and BC Housing, after a temporary winter shelter was kept open at Victory Church by the province despite council’s wishes to close it. That shelter site has now moved.

In November 2021, council narrowly approved a building permit application for the Skaha Lake Road recovery housing complex, after previously denying it and citing trust issues with the provincial authority.

An agreement will be signed between the city and BC Housing before building permits are issued.

The review published Tuesday investigated the extent to which three supportive housing sites in Penticton (Burdock House, Compass Court and Fairhaven) are “meeting their mandates to residents, the need for supportive housing in Penticton, and the impact supportive housing has on residents and the surrounding community.”

Interviews were conducted with supportive housing operators, RCMP, city staff and local business owners. The investigators took tours of all three sites and conducted a survey with residents.

A total of just ten residents across the three sites participated in interviews or discussion groups as part of the site visit. A resident survey was also conducted in each of the three sites with the assistance of supportive housing staff, which a total of 56 residents completed anonymously.

The review examines the impacts of supportive housing on:

Homelessness

Housing Stability

Quality of Life

Health of Residents

Use of emergency health care services

Crime and safety

Community outreach and acceptance

Some of the key findings from survey responses include:

92 per cent of residents report positive interactions with neighbours.

66 per cent of residents report improvements in overall well-being.

59 per cent of residents report improved access to supports.

44 per cent of residents report improvements in their physical health.

41 per cent of residents report improved access to education.

38 per cent of residents report improvements to their mental health.

37 per cent of residents report improvements in addiction issues.

35 per cent of residents report improved access to employment opportunities.

Concern from nearby residents and council have been brought forward over the number of calls for emergency services from these three supportive housing facilities, but the report release states that “although calls to police and ambulance are sometimes higher near supportive housing buildings than in other areas, most of these calls were for health reasons.”

The three sites are currently providing housing for 117 residents in Penticton.

“Many supportive housing residents have strong ties to the community. They have lived in Penticton in the past, have family members in the city, and access service and supports in Penticton,” the report explains.

A large contributor to struggles with the homelessness crisis was stated because of the lack of housing affordability.

“Service providers talked about their challenges in finding safe housing options for their clients, and how they are seeing more young and elderly people on the streets than they have in the past,” the report reads.

Surveyed residents reported improvements in health, with fewer visits to the hospital or emergency room since moving into supportive housing.

For some residents, supportive housing has also provided improved access to drop in clinics or family doctor, access to wellness services such as counselling or therapy, and access to other health services such as dentists or optometrists.

The survey found some residents had improved finances and better access to education and employment services. A small number of supportive housing residents have gained employment in 2021.

“Despite the achievements noted above, supportive housing staff and residents, along with other community stakeholders, confirmed that there continues to be negative attitudes and reactions toward the homeless and housing insecure population in Penticton.”

Penticton’s residents experiencing ongoing incidents of petty theft, property damage, drug use, and disturbance of the peace that are occurring around the shelters and supportive housing sites are stated as a key source of concern within the broader community and are noted to likely have contributed to some of the backlash directed at these facilities and the population they serve.

“While it may be fair to assign responsibility for some of these incidents to a select number of supportive housing residents, it has to be recognized that many supportive housing residents are responsible for their behaviour and are deserving of respect.”

Heading forward, the report notes that community stakeholders agree that a tiered approach to supportive housing is needed for the model to be successful in Penticton.

To view the full report, click here.