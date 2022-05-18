Summerland winery supporting efforts of local museum

Photo: Back Door Winery

The Summerland Museum and Archives is getting a boost from a local winery this year.

Back Door Winery has announced it will be donating its $5 tasting fee that every non-member pays this season to the organization.

"There is so much more to this small, agricultural community than meets the eye, and Back Door Winery is helping to bring these stories to light and inspire curiosity about Summerland's past,” said curator Petra Höller.

“Further, we are grateful for the generous donation of tasting fees to the Summerland Museum and Archives Society which will help support us in our work to preserve our history for the enjoyment of future generations."

Back Door Winery has been involved with the museum already, utilizing its resources.

"We’ve been working with them to bring Summerland’s history to life,” said owner Jesse Gill.

"Getting some pictures and some history so that we can tie in with what Summerland was like during prohibition.”

