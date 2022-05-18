Penticton and District Community Arts Council hosting online auction

Photo: PDCAC

The Penticton and District Community Arts Council's spring fundraising auction is now live.

Bidding opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday, featuring dozens of donated experiences and products from community vendors.

Browse and bid on art, wine tours, event passes, gift certificates, food and much more online until June 3.

All funds raised will go directly back into the community, supporting local artists. The goal is $5,000, with $2,000 going towards Arts Matter scholarships to Penticton and Princess Margaret secondary school students pursuing higher education in the arts.

A further $2,000 will go towards the PDCAC Holiday Cheer Art Boxes and Colouring Book, which are supply packages distributed to 1,700-plus children and seniors in the community.

The final $1,000 will go to community outreach initiatives, partnering with a wide variety of artists, art groups, social service providers and businesses. Groups include SOWINS, One Sky, Aging Well Penticton, ARC, Brain Injury Society, Foundry, Starfish Pack, and more.

Find out more about the arts council and check out the items for auction here.