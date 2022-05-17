Controversial Naramata Bench project getting second chance at public approval

Photo: Canadian Horizons Artist rendering of configuration of homes on the Naramata Bench

A residential development plan above the Naramata Bench is looking for Pentictonites to give it a second chance.

At Tuesday's meeting, Penticton city council voted to engage the public over proposed Official Community Plan changes for 1050 Spiller Road.

Council first denied a proposal from development company Canadian Horizons for that property in February 2021, following major public backlash.

At that time, Canadian Horizons had planned for up to 300 residential units on the 50-hectare property — They have since amended the proposal, now hoping for 112 single-family homes — a level of density currently well below that supported by the OCP.

The first baby step toward the new vision will be checking with the public as to whether they support changes to the OCP that would allow the project.

The engagement period will be open for a period of one month expected to begin May 24, including a page on the Shape Your City Penticton website, signs posted on the property, ads in local media, feedback forms and online information sessions.

Results will be reviewed, summarized and shared to the public, council and Canadian Horizons.

At that time, council could choose to draft a bylaw and send it to further public consideration via a hearing, then back to council for possible adoption — or choose to drop the idea entirely.

"Our role is not to promote the proposal. Our role is to educate on the planning process to the public to council direct staff to begin the engagement," said Nicole Capewell, a planner with the City of Penticton.

"While we may have envisioned more development and density on this property in previous years, this may no longer reflect our public's interest and warrants a discussion as to what land uses and densities are suitable here."

Council was mostly in approval, emphasizing that public engagement over the OCP changes is merely a first step of many.

"We are not approving. We are simply moving to the next stages," said Coun. Cambpell Watt.

"I think that's really important to note, that we're going to take public feedback prior to making any actual motion for approval."

Council passed the motion 4-2 with Couns. James Miller and Katie Robinson opposed. Mayor John Vassilaki was not in attendance.