Penticton council passes Corporate Energy and Emissions Plan, with new targets on emission cuts

Photo: Casey Richardson

Penticton city council has agreed to work harder at reducing emissions by passing the Corporate Energy and Emissions Plan at Tuesday's meeting.

“We all need to do our part to ensure we protect our environment and are doing the necessary work to translate plans into action,” Acting Mayor Judy Sentes said. “Our Community Climate Action Plan set broad goals and community-based actions; this plan tasks the city with reducing energy and emissions as a key component of our daily operations.”

The new targets for corporate emissions are a short-term target of 25 per cent below 2009 levels by 2025 and a long-term target of net zero by 2050.

According to the city, the plan also calls for an energy reduction target of 15 per cent below 2009 levels by 2030.

David Kassian, the city’s community sustainability coordinator, shared in the news release the plan is broken down into five categories:

New buildings and infrastructure

Existing buildings and infrastructure

Renewable energy

Transportation

Enabling action and corporate leadership

“There are some projects which the community will see immediately, like the cargo e-bikes, electric and zero-emission vehicles and another all-electric Zamboni,” Kassian said.

Penticton will be incorporating e-bikes into its fleet of vehicles, after council approved spending up to $25,000 on four bicycles back in April.

“Others, like a retrofit for the Community Centre, are scheduled for the short-term and will reduce emissions in a significant way. The plan also provides recommendations for increased corporate capacity to move both plans forward, and to incorporate climate impacts into day-to-day decision making,” Kassian said.

Now that the plan has been approved, staff shared that it will be instrumental in future provincial and federal grant applications to help cover costs associated with retrofitting community assets.

A full copy of the plan is available online here.