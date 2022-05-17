Midway RCMP: No need for worry over fake cop concerns

Photo: Castanet Staff

Midway RCMP say there is no cause for concern over a report circulating on social media about a suspected police impersonator.

An Osoyoos resident was worried after what she said was an odd interaction with an RCMP officer, thinking that she might have been pulled over by a non-legitimate police vehicle last Wednesday.

Megin Quickfall was travelling east from Osoyoos into the Interior and said that she got pulled over by an undercover cop car near Midway.

The officer in question was Cpl. Phil Peters of the Midway RCMP, who confirmed to Castanet that he pulled over the car for speeding down the highway.

Quickfall alleged the interaction between her and the officer felt unusual compared to other interactions she has had before, prompting her concerns.

“I didn't know if he was a real officer,” she told Castanet, adding he didn’t look like he had a full police uniform on, and further alleging that he was covering his badge, did not identify himself as she expected as an officer with the RCMP, did not take information from her, but said he could impound her vehicle.

“He didn't ask me for my license. He didn't ask me for my registration, insurance, nothing.”

Cpl. Peters said that he didn’t ask for her license and registration because he was heading home from a shift and decided to just speak to the driver about speeding.

“I'll be honest, I hate writing tickets. I would rather have a roadside conversation with someone. And nine times out of 10, this is exactly how it goes,” he said.

“I said to her, that as a driver, it is her responsibility to her passengers. They're putting their lives into her hands.”

The traffic stop took place along Highway 3 in Greenwood around Klondike Street on Wednesday, May 11. RCMP say the car was pulled over while travelling at 87 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre per hour zone towards a playground and elementary school — Quickfall disputes that, alleging she was only going about ten kilometres over the speed limit at the time.

“The officer was in a fully marked police car, in a full duty RCMP uniform. He exercised discretion by giving the driver a warning, instead of issuing a violation ticket as per the Motor Vehicle Act,” RCMP said.

Quickfall shared her story to social media and reported it to the detachment after the incident, hoping to warn other drivers about staying vigilant while being pulled over.

"From my experience, and what I noticed and everything, I [didn't] think that he was a police officer because like I said, I've been pulled over before. And he did not look the way that he was supposed to look. I just felt like I needed to let the community know about it,” she said.

The RCMP noted that they would like to acknowledge the public’s right to question anyone who they suspect to be impersonating a member of law enforcement.

“We treat these allegations very seriously, and as such, should be investigated with the goal of determining the facts and not left unchecked or made on social media,” they stated.

“I don’t want people to think there’s a fake police officer running around, targeting anybody and definitely not targeting women and that there was a legitimate police traffic stop with a fully marked police officer and police vehicle,” Peters added.

Anyone who encounters a similar situation is encouraged by RCMP to report to your local police department so an investigation may be conducted.

RCMP offer the following tips to motorists who believe they are being stopped an non-legitimate police vehicle:

Stay inside your vehicle with the doors locked, roll down the window a small amount and tell the officer you are calling the police department to ensure that they are, in fact, a police officer. Call the non-emergency number for police in that jurisdiction, who can confirm the officer’s presence at the traffic stop.