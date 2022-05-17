Penticton Vees continue quest for Fred Page Cup; local restaurants to host watch parties

Contributed

The Penticton Vees are looking to take a decisive 3-0 series lead on the road tonight in their quest for the Fred Page Cup.

The Vees will take on the Nanaimo Clippers on their home turf on Vancouver Island, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.

While fans in Penticton may not be able to attend in person, the Vees have partnered with six local restaurants to create watch parties.

Join other friends and fans to cheer on the boys in blue, while supporting a local establishment airing the action:

Match Eatery & Public House

Boston Pizza

Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro

The Barking Parrot Bar

The Pasta Factory

Neighbourhood Brewing

Or, if going out to a venue isn't in the cards, watch the Vees free online on BCHLtv.ca or listen live on Bounce Radio 800.