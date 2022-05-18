Penticton breweries earn medals at Canadian Brewing Awards

Photo: Bad Tattoo

Penticton's craft brewery scene walked away with multiple awards at the Canadian Brewing Awards this weekend in Calgary.

The annual awards recognize the best of Canadian beers, and Penticton, recently dubbed "Canada's Craft Beer Capital" by Lonely Planet, was a frequent winner.

Bad Tattoo Brewing won four awards this year, including gold in the category for "Best Belgian-Style Strong Specialty Ale" for their Dia De Los Muertos Cerveza Fuerte, and gold for their Sol Vida Cerveza Clara in the category for "Best North American-Style Lager."

They also won two bronze awards.

"I am very proud of our team and it is amazing to be recognized like this for our passion and hard work," said Liam Hutcheson, Bad Tattoo’s head brewer.

Cannery Brewing also won gold for their Kindling Imperial Stout.

"Congrats to all of the winning breweries, to the winning BC breweries, and to our fellow Penticton breweries who also won medals!" they wrote on social media.

Slackwater Brewing took home a silver for their Idleback Amber Ale, and Penticton's newest brewery, Abandoned Rail, won gold for their Tunnel Vision IPA.