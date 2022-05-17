Penticton neighbourhood earns FireSmart status after cleaning up their residence's

Photo: Miyoko McKeown

A Penticton neighbourhood gathered together on Saturday to get their entire area up to FireSmart standard with help from the FireSmart team.

Back in the spring of 2021, John and Cheryl Penrice reached out to have a FireSmart Home Partner’s Home Assessment.

Miyoko McKeown, FireSmart Coordinator for the City of Penticton shared over email that after the Penrices learned about their hazards and the mitigation efforts they should take, they shared with some neighbours across the street.

The Penticton FireSmart team held an information session in the backyard of the Penrice’s soon after.

Residents took advantage of the program over the next few months, receiving home assessments and began planning another FireSmart Event.

On Saturday, homeowners focused cleaning up the immediate ten meters around their homes and filled a bin with combustible debris and vegetation under guidance of the FireSmart team.

This awarded them their first year of FireSmart Neighbourhood recognition.

“The Penticton FireSmart team is very proud of all the work Dewdney Crescent has put in, it has been great to see the neighbourhood come together,” McKeown said.

“The City of Penticton had two new neighbourhoods gain recognition last year, and we are already working with two new neighbourhoods this year to achieve recognition.”

If any neighbourhoods are interested in the recognition program or a home assessment, the team can be reached at [email protected]