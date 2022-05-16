Penticton Canadian Tire hosting donation drive for Ukrainian soldiers and displaced families

Photo: Pixabay

Anyone wanting to help survivors and soldiers in the ongoing Ukraine conflict can do so right here in Penticton.

The local Canadian Tire is hosting a donation drive, collecting items to be sent overseas as well as distributed closer to home.

"Displaced families from Ukraine have started to arrive to the Okanagan, and the majority are arriving with very few possessions of their own," reads a news release from Penticton Canadian Tire.

"To help alleviate some of the stress attached to this, we are collecting donations of new items."

The store has set up bins near the exit doors past the cashiers.

Much-needed items for displaced families include:

New clothing, underwear and shoes, with an emphasis on items for women and children

New household goods such as kitchenware, bedding, etc.

Hygiene products

Cleaning products

New toys and school supplies for kids

Transportation, such as bikes of all sizes (these can be gently used)

New air mattresses

Gift cards for essentials and groceries

The drive is also supporting Ukrainian soldiers. Supplies gathered will be shipped through the established delivery channels of Kelowna Stands with Ukraine.

Needed items in new or good condition include:

Tactical gear such as walkie talkies, binoculars, shooting glasses and rifle slings

Survival gear such as water purifiers, sleeping pads, small-pack sleeping bags and hiking boots

Camouflage clothing, both new and used

First Aid supplies

Freeze dried and dehydrated meals, ideally high-calorie

Anyone unsure of what to purchase and donate can see the in-store list of items for examples.

The donation drive runs until May 28, 2022.