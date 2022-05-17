Festival will honour decades of Skaha Bluffs rock climbing and community stewardship

One of the most beloved rock climbing destinations in Canada is hosting a festival to celebrate the 12-year anniversary of the formation of Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park in Penticton.

The Skaha Bluffs Park Watch Society, in partnership with local climbing advocacy groups, will welcome climbers and other interested stakeholders May 28 and 29.

There will be climbing clinics, a climbing competition with prizes to be won, a vendor village in the Skaha Bluffs lower parking lot and a Reel Rock 16 film night, featuring brand new films.

Most importantly for the society is the silent auction at the Saturday evening event, with all proceeds supporting their work.

"Our program employs local residents with barriers as ambassadors, through Penticton Area Co-operative Enterprises, supported by Penticton city grants and significant donations from local businesses and visiting climbers," said Rolf Ryback, society president.

"These funds go directly back into the community creating integration opportunities for persons with employment barriers, with the benefit of keeping our climbing area safe and secure."

Funds also go to the Skaha Climbers Anchor Repair Society and Skaha Climbers Association, which work to keep the climbing area safe, secure and sustainable.

Along with celebrating the anniversary of the provincial park, the festival also recognizes the 27th anniversary of the Climbers Access of BC organization, which was initiated in Penticton.

Find the full festival lineup and register for various activities here.