Massive vehicle fire on Highway 3 near Osoyoos spread to brush before local crews knocked it down

Chelsea Powrie Mike Thorburn

UPDATE: 2:25 p.m.

Fire crews have made quick work of a large vehicle fire on Highway 3 that spread into the brush.

Osoyoos fire chief Ryan McCaskill said the incident involved a tow truck that caught on fire while towing a the trailed portion of a semi-truck.

The fire got into the nearby brush, but luckily, the engine and tender plus nine personnel from the Osoyoos Fire Department were on scene quickly and able to knock it down.

ORIGINAL: 2 p.m.

A major vehicle fire is putting up huge plumes of thick black smoke and has impacted Highway 3 near Osoyoos Monday.

DriveBC reports drivers should "expect delays" on the highway west of Osoyoos near Old Richter Pass Road.

Mike Thorburn was on the highway heading from Osoyoos into the Similkameen Valley around 1:30 p.m. when he spotted the huge amount of smoke, and cars beginning to back up.

He said police had just arrived when he got there, and he shot some video then quickly turned around.

Castanet has reached out to local authorities and will update when more information is available.