Summerland Secondary School gymnasium construction underway after pandemic delays

The final key piece from the Ministry of Education has been given to the Board of Education of School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha) to proceed with the addition of a new gym at Summerland Secondary School.

The district got approval from the Ministry of Education for the $10.5 million, 650-student capacity facility in January 2021.

Plans changed due to significant cost escalation and extended timelines as the result of the pandemic.

The Board agreed on a more cost-effective option, which will add a second gymnasium at Summerland Secondary School.

“After careful consideration, the Board decided to re-evaluate the plans for the Summerland gym to ensure we were being financially responsible and that we are proceeding with an option that provides for additional physical education teaching spaces, and best meets the needs of the students and community of Summerland," Board Chair James Palanio stated in the news release.

The new gym build will be funded from the proceeds from the sale of McNicoll Park Middle School property in December 2019. Summerland Secondary School’s current gym was built in 1951 and is not big enough for regulation sport courts.

The District anticipates construction will begin September of this year, with total completion by November 2023.