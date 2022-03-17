Penticton sculpture contest challenges teams to build something from found objects for a chance to win a cash prize

Photo: Pexels

The Penticton Art Gallery and Penticton Public Art Advisor Robin Robertson have announced a Sculpture Day event on April 2 during the inaugural Ignite the Arts Festival.

“Families” will get group together of up to 6 people and have just three and half hours to bring found objects such as wood, metal, discarded furniture, sand, rocks, wire, concrete, etc., to Okanagan Lake Park the day of the event to compete with other “families” for the most innovative work.

The theme of the sculpture is up to each group’s imagination.

Each team must have at least one adult and one child. The team and all materials must be at Okanagan Park for assembly by noon.

Provided materials to create a sign for each sculpture will also be provided.

The event will run from 12 to 4 p.m. After sculptures are complete, an official presentation of the “People’s Choice” awards for the 2021 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibition will also take place.

Presentations and demonstrations by Robin Robertson, Sculptor Pat Field, and other local sculptors will follow with live music and refreshments.

"We are also happy to announce that due to an anonymous donation we will have amazing cash prizes for the participants and winners, as well as a special musical performance to keep everyone groovin' as they work," the Art Gallery team shared on facebook.

The family sculptures will be awarded with a trophy and award ceremony as judged by the esteemed local sculpture professionals.

Groups must pre-register for the event. To find out more information or sign up, visit the Art Gallery's webpage here.