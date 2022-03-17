BCWS plans to conduct a prescribed burn between Princeton and Hedley

Photo: Contributed

Smoke and flames may be visible to travellers along Highway 3 between Princeton and Hedley as the BC Wildfire Service, Cascades Natural Resource District and the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, plans to burn two piles of wood debris on Thursday.

Staff will be at the Merritt Fire Zone at the Old Hedley Road West Recreation Site, carefully preparing and monitoring these fires.

These burns are part of an ongoing fuels management project, in partnership with the Cascades Natural Resource District and Upper Similkameen Indian Band.

Burnings help reduce wildfire hazards by limiting the accumulations of fuels on the landscape, says BCWS.

The burning will only proceed on if conditions are suitable. The exact timing of the burns will depend on site, weather, venting and snow conditions.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.