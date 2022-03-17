Ukrainian Charity Benefit Concert hosted by Oliver’s Venables Theatre

Photo: Contributed

A free concert is being held in Oliver’s Venables Theatre on Saturday by the Seventh-day Adventist churches of Oliver and Osoyoos with the support of the Town of Oliver to help Ukrainian.

The charity benefit concert will give attendees the opportunity to select several bona-fide Canadian charities to support in the humanitarian crisis of the Ukrainian people.

Video stories of evacuees will be shared during the concert to help to put a real “face” on the crisis.

Canadian-born, award-winning artist, Gina Williams will be preforming alongside several local youth musicians.

"Let’s unite to fill all 406 seats in the Venables Theatre and raise an incredible amount of funds to help this humanitarian crisis. Together, we can make a difference," they shared.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. For more information, visit the event page here.