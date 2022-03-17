Town of Princeton sees fraudulent applicants for flood relief fund

Casey Richardson

After vetting through 250 people who applied to receive thousands of dollars in flood recovery funds after facing disaster in Princeton, the town found not all of them were in the area or even flood victims.

“Luckily, it was a fairly small portion of those grants that were outside the area,” James Graham,

the director of finance for the town explained.

“There were a couple of grant applications from outside the area. There were several grant applications that were not in the evacuation order area. Some of them were in parts of the town that weren't affected by the flood. Some people applied for the grant, based on the fact that they were taking in people who were evacuated.”

The list goes on as the town receives more submissions.

“What we found through that vetting process was that some people had applied a couple of different times, just with the same information over and over again. Chances are they just submitted and thought the money would appear right away, and it didn't. So they applied a couple of times.”

Money was raised by the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen (CFSO), to go directly to residents affected in Princeton and the surrounding area.

“It's not hurtful and not surprising. There's just a great need… I don't take it really personally and certainly not negatively. I just think it's coming from somebody that is in need of money,” Kim English, the CFSO regional community development manager said.

Applications are now closed for affected residents to receive money, which reached close to $1,000,000.

“After the Community Foundation took the applications, they were then forwarded to us. We took them and we compared them with data from the BC assessment authority to make sure the addresses were legit and they were within town boundaries,” Graham said.

"They spent quite a bit of time ensuring that everybody was authenticated. There's always going to be a few that that apply [that shouldn't]," English added.

One hundred seventy five vetted applicants were approved.

“Certainly there were some kind of fraudulent type of applicants, not [applying] with the right intention. It was a challenge for the town staff,” English said. “The due diligence of the staff at the town worked to ensure that every applicant was who they said they were, a resident of Princeton or in the surrounding area and that they were indeed impacted by flooding."

“I guess the advantage of a small community is that many people know each other quite closely that way.”

Graham added that one of the biggest points of contention at the start was that the "Princeton Flood Relief Fund" had been established for those only within town boundaries, not those affected right outside that are within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen area.

“We sought clarification with the Community Foundation and with the Regional District, and we've now re-accepted those for process,” he said.

It’s been four months since the floods hit and the community foundation and the town are working on distributing the third payment.

The first payout was right at around the end of December - beginning of January, with residents receiving $1000. Then, in February, it was another $1,000.

The third is estimated to be around $1300.

“We really didn't want to try and send out the money right away, just in case there were some applicants who filed late or are out of town, evacuated, in Kelowna and Oliver and even further afield,” Graham explained.

All of the money in the fund goes directly to the residents, none of the donations go towards the town.

The town is waiting for the federal government’s promised $5 billion to B.C. for flood relief, trying to secure a commitment to pay for their portion of Disaster Financial Assistance.

“If I had to collect $3 million or $6 million in one year, that's essentially a 200 per cent tax increase for everyone in town for one year,” Graham explained. “What's $6 million of $5 billion, that's what, less than 1/10 of 1 per cent of it. You still have $4,994,000,000 left to go if you give us our $6 million out of that.”

"As soon as we get the financing down, we have a pretty ambitious financial plan and moving forward from that, hopefully we can rebuild just as quickly as we can."

The town and the CFSO hope people will continue giving to the town, with few residents back in their homes and a long wait for funding.

“If we're fortunate enough, then there could be actually a fourth payment, but that would be just on the generosity of people that recognize that Princeton still has a long way to go and rebuilding people's lives,” English said.

To contribute to Princeton residents who need help in the wake of flooding, click here.