Sentencing delayed for Oliver man who threatened ex with death and arson

Photo: Castanet Staff

A judge needs more time to decide if a man will spend further time in jail after threatening to kill his ex-partner and light fire to the place she was staying.

Court heard submissions from Crown and defence in Penticton courts on Wednesday afternoon.

Dean Roger Vanbocquestal, 52, appeared for sentencing after submitting guilty pleas on multiple counts, including assault, uttering threats and pointing a firearm.

Vanbocquestal was in an intimate partner relationship that had ended, resulting in his ex leaving for another residence in Oliver, where they were residing.

On Aug. 7, 2020 Vanbocquestal sent a text message to the friend his ex was staying with.

“When I find you, you’re both dead, see you soon,” said the text, read aloud in court.

“I’m burning all her shit ... f*** you, see you soon.”

Then at midnight, Vanbocquestal attended another friend’s residence and told his friend he was going to kill them, taking his friend’s loaded rifle without permission.

When Vanbocquestal arrived at the residence, he yelled at his ex and her partner to let him in or he would kick the door in.

He then yelled that she had “30 seconds to get out of the house or he would burn the place down and everyone in it.”

When the door was opened, Vanbocquestal pointed the gun in the man's face. When the man tried to take the rifle, Vanbocquestal hit him in the face.

Tensions rose as yelling occurred between the group and 911 was called. After that, Vanbocquestal left the home.

A shot was heard by multiple witnesses being fired into the air before Vanbocquestal drove away.

Police were en route to the residence when he left.

At 12:50 a.m., police arrived at the crash scene of the car Vanbocquestal was described to be driving. He was subsequently arrested and was found to be impaired.

A red gas canister quarter full was found on the driver's side, with another empty gas can in the trunk.

Later that day, police returned to search the crash scene in the daylight, and found the rifle which was buried down into a bush. Police also located two more jerry cans.

Vanbocquestal was released from custody on Jan. 6, 2021.

The crown argued that his stated remorse seems to be “insincere,” adding that Vanbocquestal’s criminal record has a total of 31 convictions, including unauthorized possession of a weapon, break and enters and breaching court orders.

The last offence was in 2003.

Defence counsel for the accused argued that Vanbocquestal was very remorseful about this incident.

She outlined that the old gasoline canisters in the vehicle were not intended to burn down anything or hurt anyone.

“He did not have intentions of truly going over to harm anybody or to burn anybody's possessions.”

Vanbocquestal served 152 days in custody, with enhanced credit for 228 days and was released on Jan 6, 2021 on very strict house arrest.

Vanbocquestal also completed a number of courses during his time in custody.

The accused took a moment to address the judge with a brief statement saying he was "very, very sorry" and regretted his actions.

With lengthy submissions from both Crown and defence, the judge decided more time would be needed to deliberate. Vanbocquestal will return to hear his sentence at a later date.