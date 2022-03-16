Penticton City Hall to fly Ukrainian flag

Photo: Contributed Pixabay

Penticton council has voted to fly the Ukrainian flag over City Hall in support of the nation fending off a an invasion by Russia.

Coun. James Miller pitched the idea at Tuesday's council meeting, citing public support for various relief fundraisers around town.

He also mentioned numerous other B.C. cities like Kelowna and Vernon that have chosen to fly the yellow and blue flag in solidarity.

"If we can find a flag of Ukraine, we can fly it," Mayor John Vassilaki, who has control over flag raising at City Hall, said in response.

The motion received unanimous support from the rest of council.