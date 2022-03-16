Penticton council unmoved by dream for Fintry Queen historic ferry rebirth

Photo: Contributed

An attempt to get the historic Fintry Queen retired ferry back in action on Okanagan Lake saw little love from Penticton council Tuesday.

Andy Schwab has been working for years to get the vessel back to its glory days on the lake, convinced there is a lucrative business and tourism boon to be found. The ferry is currently berthed in Vernon.

He found support from Summerland council in February for his vision of a service between Summerland, Naramata and Penticton, with one ticket enough to get a passenger to and from those communities all day long.

Summerland council voted to send a letter of support for Schwab's application to the B.C. Western Diversification Tourism Relief Fund for a grant, but Penticton council ostensibly felt differently.

At Tuesday's meeting, a motion to offer official support for the grant application was defeated without discussion.

Schwab is still pursuing the grant and told Summerland council he hopes to get a 10-day trial underway in the fall.