Downtown Penticton Association needs local property owners to approve proposed increase of Business Improvement Area levy

Photo: Contributed

The Downtown Penticton Association has been denied a request to increase their levy within their Business Improvement Area until they prove community support.

At Tuesday's Penticton council meeting, the association had hoped to increase their levy cap to $12,000 for applicable individual properties within the boundary, which total 313.

Since the DPA's inception in 1998, the levy limit per property has been set at $2,888. The DPA is seeking the increase because they have found such a low ceiling sows contention between small and large property owners within the Business Improvement Area, with smaller properties feeling they carry a larger portion percentage-wise of the overall bill.

The levy increase would see higher-assessed properties like banks and the Revenue Canada building on Winnipeg Street pay more.

"[The levy increase] provides some relief to our smaller members, while those that have enjoyed a 25 year holiday at the lower ceiling rate will now be contributing their fair portion of the levy going forward," DPA finance committee chair Steve Brown told council.

While council was in favour of the increase in theory, they were reluctant to pass the bylaw as it stood, which would have put the onus on at least 50 per cent of relevant property owners to petition against the bylaw within 30 days in order for it not to go forward.

Instead, council voted to direct the DPA to gather signatures from relevant property owners in support of the bylaw before the city will adopt it.

The DPA also provided council with an optimistic outlook on the upcoming season.

"We're hoping to bring out all the regular events and we are just monitoring what happens with restrictions but right now we are planning 2022 as a normal year for events so downtown will become very active once again," said DPA executive director Lynn Allin.