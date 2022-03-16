Penticton streets are getting shined up for spring

Photo: File photo

The annual deployment of street and sidewalk sweeping equipment has hit Penticton city streets, as the public works crews get to work spring cleaning.

The cleaning begins on priority roadways first, followed by secondary routes and finally residential roads.

Sweeping operations begin at 4 a.m. to enable the safe and efficient cleaning of all areas.

All roads are scheduled to be swept clean by the third week of June.

The removal of sand from sidewalks and the cleaning of traffic islands and bridges will also commence, as will the sweeping of roads in rural areas.

Motorists are asked to exercise care and patience when passing the sweeping equipment and associated crews that are slowly cleaning up down the roadways and around corners.

Following this initial maintenance, a schedule of street sweeping is carried out April through November. After street sweeping, the city’s annual traffic line and road marking paint program begins in mid-April.

Scheduling for the sweeps can be found on the city’s website here.