Okanagan School of the Arts OSA hosts new classes to inspire creativity and connection during inaugural festival

Photo: Contributed

A new range of programming has been inspired at the Okanagan School of the Arts to coincide with the inaugural Ignite the Arts Festival.

March break begins with an introductory class to American Sign Language and Deaf Culture, teaching vocabulary, grammar, and syntax of this gestural and dynamic language.

The workshop will run from March 21 through March 23 and is open to participants aged 13 and older.

On March 26, a local artist will lead an acrylic painting workshop, with step-by-step landscape process. Roberta Far will teach budding artists about the simplicity of cover colour, light, composition, distance, and technique.

The class runs over five consecutive Saturdays.

Or if painting flowers peaks your interest, take a class with Debra Cherniawsky Durrer of Artables. On Sunday, March 27, attendees will learn a speed painting technique as you create a beautiful piece of floral art.

For those young adults more interested in the performing arts. Drama instructor Renee Iaci and improv expert Isaac Gilbert will run a week-long intensive for teens, starting on Monday, March 28. The workshop will demonstrate the foundations of theatre and comedy.

Beginners artists can check out Jan Ching’s “Fun with Acrylics” sessions, which start in the evening on Thursday, March 31. The four-week class will be an easy way to enjoy working with acrylics in a no-pressure environment.

One of the school's most popular instructors is back with two new projects. On Saturday, April 2, Nikki Marshall will be teaching a wet felting workshop in which participants will craft a pair of one-of-a-kind, personally-made slippers. The next day, students will craft an adorable frog with a matching lily pad.

Pre-registration is required for all workshops on their website here or visit for in-person registration available at Cowork Penticton from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each weekday.