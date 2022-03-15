Osoyoos needs new CAO after former left for undisclosed reasons

Photo: Contributed

Osoyoos is seeking a new Chief Administrative Officer after the man formerly in the position left under unconfirmed circumstances.

Allan Chabot was the CAO until late February. The town put out a call for resumes Monday to fill the vacant spot.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff said she could only confirm that Chabot has left the position, and that council wishes him the best.

Personnel matters are kept confidential, she said, so she could not comment further.

Applications for the CAO job are open until 4 p.m on Friday, April 8. Click here for details.