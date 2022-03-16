Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships welcome the best young players to Penticton

Casey Richardson

For the first time in two years, the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Western Championships are fully back to hit the ice, with 80 teams from Victoria to Winnipeg coming out to compete in Penticton.

"The tournament itself is again, it's our championship. So its kids that are 13 to 18 years old, basically in minor hockey. And it's offering them the opportunity to be seen by scouts," Kevin Goodwin, the CSSHL chief operating officer said.

"The Western Hockey League, for example, right now has over 120 Scouts in the building. Next week, we're expecting the same thing on the junior a side of thing. On the female side, Hockey Canada's head scout is here for to watch them and evaluate them for their national team."

The two-week long tournament will host 139 games, bringing in hundreds of student-athletes, their parents, and team staff to Penticton and the South Okanagan Events Centre.

"The energy around the event the amount of people attending is fantastic. We're expecting over 5000 people in town at some point over the entire event."

Drawing in crowds adds a benefit for the community as well.

"It's going to be a good boost for the city of Penticton, restaurants, wineries, breweries, hotels....Historically, we're in that $2.3 million range. Having said that this event is our longest we've ever run had our most teams ever so we're expecting it to be more than that number moving forward."

The championship event has come to Penticton for six years, giving the crowds get a chance to see more than a few rising stars. The championships in 2020 was cancelled half way through.

"There are a lot of kids to watch this year. We have 95 Western Hockey League draft picks that were drafted in December, all 95 are here. And that actually represented 45 per cent of the NHL draft," Goodwin explained.

"When you factor in other WHL draft kids, we probably got about 125 kids in town just for that level. On the female side, we have eight ladies that are part of their national teams. They're U-18 national team. "

The event has gone so well in the area that the league has signed on for two more years with the Okanagan hockey group.

Tickets are available online and in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC. Tickets are $20 for a day pass and $50 for a full tournament pass.

Admission is free for those 18 and under.

Most of the games will take place at the Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Memorial Arena and South Okanagan Events Centre, while a small number will take place in Summerland.