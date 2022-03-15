City council approves upgrade plan at Penticton's Cleland Theatre

Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Penticton will be seeking a grant for long-awaited upgrades to the Cleland Theatre.

An upgrade plan was approved by city council Tuesday, including a direction to staff to seek a grant from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund in the amount of $410,000.

The total cost of the project will be twice that, seeing to the Cleland Theatre's power distribution, circuits, network controls and speaker support assemblies in the first wave of upgrades. A second wave will see the theatre’s audio gear upgraded with new equipment that’s compatible with the needs of today’s event promoters, professional performers and rental clients.

Council approved the $410,000 as part of the 2022 Capital Fund during last year's budget deliberations.

If the grant is approved, work will proceed on design upgrades to the theatre's house and stage lighting equipment. If the grant is not approved the municipality will seek other funding opportunities.

"The steps being taking this year to address the challenges surrounding the Cleland Theatre will provide a much needed revitalization to this important and popular arts and entertainment facility,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“Council is hopeful the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund will see the value in the changes that are planned and support the City with its funding request.”