Thief nabbed after incident at Penticton Shoppers Drug Mart will spend two more years behind bars

Photo: RCMP

A Penticton prolific offender nabbed after a robbery at the local Shoppers Drug Mart will spend just under two more years in jail.

According to Dan McLaughlin with the BC Prosecution Service, Jonathan Barth pleaded guilty to uttering threats, theft, assault, being unlawfully in a dwelling, break and enter, possession of stolen property and breach of release conditions in Penticton court on March 14.

Barth also pleaded guilty to theft and uttering threats in relation to an incident at Shoppers.

On Oct. 19, 2021, a man and a woman were caught on camera after they threatened staff members with bear spray at the Shoppers location at Penticton Plaza around closing time, making off with stolen items.

On Oct. 25, RCMP said they had made an arrest of a 25-year-old man well known to police.

Barth has a lengthy criminal record, including an incident in which he wielded a machete at a Penticton A&W.

For his most recent crimes, he will spend 707 days behind bars.