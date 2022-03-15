Job fair being held in Naramata to help find talent for the Okanagan wine industry

Photo: Mike Biden

A Naramata-based recruiter is helping the wine industry get set up this year for a hopefully-busy tourist season across the Okanagan Valley with a spring job fair.

In collaboration with the Naramata Centre and Winemaker and Wine Consultant Mireille Sauve ISG, Harvest Recruitment will be hosting a job fair to showcase the growth of the local Okanagan Wine Industry on April 9 and 10.

"All the winery owners that I know are scrambling to find staff," Will van Middendorp with Harvest Recruitment said. "And how do we open up for high season? We get the right people in place."

"What about all these people that don't know how to get into the industry, how can we help them get in contact with these winery owners?"

The job fair is open to anybody who is looking for a job within the wine industry. The event will provide an opportunity to meet with a winery owners firsthand and understand what they're looking for, and hopefully make some matches for people to find viable jobs.

"I hope that this event brings wineries closer together as far as like helping each other hire staff as well and give opportunities to people that are looking for work."

Alongside the job fair, there will be some mini training courses offered for free as a courtesy to teach people about BC Wines, the different grape varietals and what to highlight when you're talking about sales in local wineries.

Seven employers are already signed up from Oliver, Summerland, Penticton and Naramata.

"We're kind of hoping, anticipating on having at least 20 If not 30 wineries there," Middendorp added. "I'm talking to WorkBC because they're interested in promoting it, as well as talking to Okanagan College."

The event is still accepting applicants for booths at their job fair.

"It is for all across the Okanagan, who just wants to kind of promote their business and see if they connect with some interesting people."

Another big focus for this event is collaborating with Indigenous groups.

"We are on Indigenous land. So that's the next step that we're into, to see how can we put more acknowledgement out and more gratitude to the fact that we do live on a very fruitful land."

For more information on the event, to sign up as a an attendee or a business, visit the website here.

The Okanagan Wine Job Fair runs April 9 and 10 at the Naramata Centre from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.