More RCMP officers recommended for the Town of Oliver

Photo: Contributed

The town of Oliver is working to get an increase in RCMP members for the community, building a new Provincial and Municipal Policing Unit after their population change prompted different funding.

When the 2021 Canada census confirmed that the town’s population has exceeded 5,000 people, responsibility switched to the town for 70 per cent of the RCMP bill, with higher government on the hook to pick up the remaining 30 per cent. That change is effective April 1, 2022.

“The Town of Oliver implemented a nine per cent tax increases to build the tax requisition to 54 per cent to support the estimated costs of $900,000 plus to pay for the municipal police service starting in 2022,” the Town stated in a press release Tuesday.

There has been close to a decade of history of the Town lobbying the province for additional members. The Town has now entered into a Municipal Police Unit Agreement (MPUA) with the province.

Under the new MPUA, the Oliver detachment will transition from having 10.75 members up to 13, all of which will respond to all areas within the detachment.

“The addition of more members to the Oliver RCMP Detachment is welcome news,” Mayor Martin Johansen said.

“These additional resources will serve to provide a better response to calls for service and support an increase in proactive policing initiatives. The hiring of additional RCMP members has been an ongoing priority request to the Province for several years and I’m pleased that Council is able to deliver on them.”

Oliver RCMP told Castanet they could not comment further on the matter at this time as the details are currently under negotiations.