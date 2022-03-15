Jurassic Quest dinosaur show coming to South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Experience the time when dinosaurs ruled the earth right here in Penticton this spring.

Jurassic Quest is coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre from May 27-29, featuring unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses, inflatable attractions and more.

New this year will be the "Triceratots" soft play area for small children, and "The Quest," an interactive adventure where guests will meet dinosaurs and prehistoric sea creatures, search for fossils and more.

Families can walk through the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods to see the dinosaurs that ruled on land, and dive into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face-to-face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-sized, 15-metre-long Megalodon.

Jurassic Quest has been touring North America since 2013, billing itself as the "largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America."

They say they work with paleontologists to recreate dinosaurs in a lifelike way with every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin or feathers.

Tickets are $30.50 for kids over 2 and and adults, or $23.50 for seniors. Kids unlimited rides tickets, which include entry to the venue, all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables and fossil digs, are $48.50.

Tickets are on sale now online here.