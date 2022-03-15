Search and Rescue crews from around the South Okanagan found and rescued injured hiker near Osoyoos

Photo: Anarchist Mountain Fire Department

A fallen and injured hiker was located after a lengthy overnight search by the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department and surrounding search and rescue teams.

Rescue crews did not have an exact location after being called to help the hiker, who had slipped and fallen on rocks near the Anarchist Mountain lookout off Highway 3.

RCMP and BCEHS were also on scene.

After a search that was aided by local knowledge, the hiker was finally located in the early hours of the morning, cold and injured. The individual was found in an an area that could only be reached by high angle rope rescue.

Oliver/Osoyoos and Penticton Search and Rescue teams remained with the individual until dawn when a helicopter could arrive and help extricate them.

It was a true team effort, according to Anarchist Mountain fire chief Urs Grob.

"Everyone worked together amazingly over difficult terrain in wet conditions."