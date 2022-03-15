Cougar alert in Summerland neighbourhood after deer killed

Photo: Contributed Pixabay

Conservation officers have put up a cougar alert sign following an incident in an area of Summerland previously not known to see the predator.

A resident of the Peach Orchard Road and Blewett Road area in Summerland woke up in the early hours of March 14 to the sound of what he thought was racoons fighting.

"It was still dark and I went outside with a flashlight to my neighbour's property," Mark Carson described.

"A cougar had just killed a deer. Throat ripped open."

Police were called, who relayed the message to the Conservation Officer Service.

Officer James Zucchelli confirmed the incident, and said there was no previous history of cougar conflict in the area or recent reports of cougar activity.

However, there is a high concentration of urban deer in the area, and it is natural cougar behaviour to predate on deer in urban areas.

A cougar warning sign has been posted, including tips on what to do if you encounter one: Keep back, keep children close and pick up small children immediately, travel in groups when possible, carry bear spray and noise makers, and keep pets on leash.

If a cougar approaches, stand your ground, appear large, make noise. If a cougar attacks fight back by any means available.

The deer carcass has been removed from the yard, and the COS along with provincial biologists are monitoring the area as part of an ongoing South Okanagan cougar study.

Call 1-877-952-7277 to report cougar activity or any conflicts with wildlife, and visit wildsafebc.com to learn more about how to reduce conflicts with wildlife.