Biggest ever Penticton Art Walk coming this April

Photo: Contributed

Penticton, get your walking shoes ready for the largest-ever Penticton Art Walk.

On April 2, as part of the Ignite the Arts Festival, Pentictonites are invited to join the walk showcasing the work of more than 160 artists at 33 venues around the city.

It will be a self-guided tour, so participants can create their own art adventure.

The walk, organized by the Penticton and District Community Arts Council, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature everything from art galleries to home studios to pop-up spaces.

Find the full list of venues and download your copy of the map here.