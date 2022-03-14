Penticton arts academy planning concert with something for everyone to kick off spring

Photo: Pixabay

The Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts is starting the spring season with "Revive the Vibe," a concert aiming to celebrate talent and resiliency in the local community.

"Music lovers are in for a real treat,” says Prema Harris, president of the Academy.

“Our faculty and friends have put together an exciting program of beautiful music. There will be classical music, pop, and folk jazz. Everything from Chopin to Hank Williams.”

The concert, which will take place March 29 at the Cleland Community Theatre, will include local performers like Yanti Rowland and Don Wade and the Saxxaffrass Saxophone Quartet.

Also performing will be country musicians Kirby and David Barber, as well as concert pianist Dr. Patricia Tao.

"This concert is a celebration of the diverse and impressive talent we have in our community and an opportunity for us all to reconnect through music after such a long time apart,” says Harris.

“This is all part of Penticton’s inaugural Ignite the Arts Festival and we’re excited to lift our community’s spirit with fresh and engaging music.”

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Nautical Dog Cafe, the Dragon's Den on Front Street and online here.

All proceeds from the concert will go towards replenishing the academy's bursary and scholarship program, an essential source of assistance to many people during the past few years of COVID-19 restrictions.