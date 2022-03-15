Local Penticton radio and blogger personality Mare McHale pops up on John Oliver's Last Week Tonight

Photo: Contributed A screenshot from Sunday evening's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode, showing local blogger Mare McHale

A Penticton author, video-blogger and radio personality made a brief appearance on comedian John Oliver's popular Last Week Tonight news recap show this week.

Mare McHale is known to many in the South Okanagan for her time on local radio waves and her frank and honest video blogs tackling tough subjects like mental health, single-parenting and loss, as well as lighter subjects about everyday life.

One of her vlogs was spotted by the Last Week Tonight team at HBO, and was included in Sunday evening's episode.

The show breaks down one main pressing topic per weekly episode. This week, the focus was concert ticket prices, the soaring fees associated with purchasing them, and the monopoly of companies that control them.

McHale was featured in a brief clip, explaining her experience trying to purchase tickets to see singer Pink back in 2017.

"I just spend the last hour and 15 minutes trying to get Pink tickets," McHale says in the clip.

"If you don't want to be behind the stage you're looking at $500 per ticket. Who can afford that?"

McHale said the production team reached out to her a few weeks ago after finding the clip, seeking legal permission to use it but not guaranteeing it would make the final cut.

Then, a few days ago, she learned it would officially be on the show.

As a former journalist, she did her due diligence checking out the show before giving permission.

"I like that they dive deeper into topics such as Ticketmaster, such as concert tickets. I feel like that was a really informative, well researched spin on things," she said of the episode.

When the episode aired, her inbox exploded.

"[Messages] from all over different countries, and people I haven't talked to since high school. It was fun to be part of," she said.

McHale runs her own company, Redhead Mare Media, is the Amazon-bestselling author of Finding Your Cape: How to Course Correct and Achieve Greatness When Things Don't Go as Planned and the podcast of the same name.

She is currently working on a degree in social work.