Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie to speak at Penticton's Okanagan College on new book Rez Rules

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan College in Penticton will play host to Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie for an evening of discussion about his new book, Rez Rules: My Indictment of Canada's and America's Systemic Racism Against Indigenous People.

Louie has been chief of the band since 1984 when he was 24, known for his focus on economic and business prosperity to strengthen his community and raise it out of poverty.

“Chief Clarence Louie is one of the most recognized First Nations leaders in Canada, known for his passionate voice and vision,” said Francie Greenslade, Okanagan College English professor.

“As he says in his new book, Rez Rules, reconciliation starts with the truth. His visit to Okanagan College offers a rare opportunity for those of us living and working in Syilx territory to hear his candid truth firsthand.”

Louie speaks in his book about growing up in Osoyoos, his schooling amongst largely white students, his work at vineyards in the regions and his growth in politics and activism.

His list of accomplishments is lengthy, including being named one of Maclean's "Top 50 Canadians to Watch" in 2013, receiving the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2008, and being the first Indigenous person inducted in to the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

"We’re honoured and grateful that Chief Louie is bringing this talk to Okanagan College and sharing his knowledge and lived experiences with members of our learning community and surrounding communities,” said Okanagan College president Neil Fassina.

“This is an invaluable opportunity for us all to listen, learn and consider the meaningful actions we can take toward reconciliation and the dismantling of systemic racism toward Indigenous peoples in Canada.”

The talk will take place on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. in room PC 113 in the Centre for Excellence building.

Following the talk, there will be a question-and-answer session and book signing. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.

Admission is free but the event is limited to a 60-person capacity.