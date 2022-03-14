City of Penticton makes 'Welcome Home' packages for new 2022 residents

Photo: City of Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

The City of Penticton is now offering "Welcome Home" packages for new residents, containing information about local services, and incentives to check out public facilities.

The free program, launched by the Economic Development department, comes from recommendations made by the COVID-19 Safe Restart Task Force to focus on resident attraction.

“As part of our efforts to attract families and skilled workers to Penticton, we are starting at the beginning by ensuring newcomers are given a warm welcome,” said Economic Development manager Carly Lewis.

“This means providing them with useful information about the community, and connecting them with resources they may require to get settled, set up a business or simply make new connections.”

The packages are available to anyone who moved to Penticton since Jan. 1, 2022, and are designed for one per household while supplies last.

They include copies of "Penticton: Your Guide to Living Local" magazine, free passes to a local recreation facility, and maps and other information from Travel Penticton, the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, Penticton Museum & Archives and Penticton Public Library.

Packages have been distributed to local real estate agents and South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services. Find out more about registering for your package here.

“If you’re new to Penticton, welcome! Thank you for choosing this beautiful city as your new home. Speaking on behalf of city council, we hope you enjoy exploring all this community has to offer,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“We welcome your feedback involving community matters and look forward to hearing from you. My office door at City Hall is always open.”