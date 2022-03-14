Summerland looking at $6.4 million loan for Giants Head road upgrade project

Photo: Contributed

The District of Summerland is looking to borrow up to $6.4 million for Giants Head Road upgrades, to be repaid over 25 years at maximum.

The project includes construction of roadways, pathways and bike lanes, as well as drainage improvements, watermain replacement and water system separation from Harris Road to Gartrell Road.

There will also be pulverized paving of Giants head Road from Gartrell to Hillborn Street.

Approximately half of the project will be recovered from a property tax rate increase, and the remaining portion through a water rate increase, at a combined cost of approximately $73.15 per year to residents.

If the estimated $6,464,500 cost for the entire project is lower after completion, the cost to residents could decrease.

Council wants to adopt the Loan Authorization Bylaw, and needs to hear from the public to do so.

An Alternative Approval process is now underway. All qualified electors in the district are able to sign a response form if they are opposed to the borrowing, available at Municipal Hall or online here.

Council may proceed with the adoption of Loan Authorization Bylaw if it does not receive elector response forms signed by at least 10 per cent of the electors. A total of 986 forms must be received by the deadline to prevent council from proceeding with the borrowing without first conducting a referendum.