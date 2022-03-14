Penticton Nissan targeted by thief over weekend

Photo: Penticton Nissan

Penticton Nissan is hoping the public may help them identify a thief who broke into the dealership overnight Saturday.

The individual was caught on security cameras riding a bike.

The front window of the dealership was smashed, and a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan was stolen.

Penticton Nissan says they are still open for business as usual, replacing the front glass as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about a crime can always call Penticton RCMP's non-emergency line at (250) 492-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.